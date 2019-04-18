Skip to main content
Decentralisation and performance measurement systems in health care

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/6f34dc12-en
Authors
Ivor Beazley, Sean Dougherty, Chris James, Caroline Penn, Leah Phillips
OECD Working Papers on Fiscal Federalism
Beazley, I. et al. (2019), “Decentralisation and performance measurement systems in health care”, OECD Working Papers on Fiscal Federalism, No. 28, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/6f34dc12-en.
