Debt Conversions in Yugoslavia

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/051211613213
Mojmir Mrak
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Mrak, M. (1992), “Debt Conversions in Yugoslavia”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 54, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/051211613213.
