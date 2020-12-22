Skip to main content
Data localisation trends and challenges

Considerations for the review of the Privacy Guidelines
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/7fbaed62-en
Dan Svantesson
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Svantesson, D. (2020), “Data localisation trends and challenges: Considerations for the review of the Privacy Guidelines”, OECD Digital Economy Papers, No. 301, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/7fbaed62-en.
