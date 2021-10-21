Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Curtailing Methane Emissions from Fossil Fuel Operations

Pathways to a 75% cut by 2030
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/1616ff90-en
Authors
International Energy Agency
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

IEA (2021), Curtailing Methane Emissions from Fossil Fuel Operations: Pathways to a 75% cut by 2030, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/1616ff90-en.
Go to top