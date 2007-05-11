Skip to main content
Current Period Performance of OECD Composite Leading Indicators (CLIs)

Revision analysis of CLIs for OECD Member countries
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/117868214158
Authors
Ronny Nilsson, Emmanuelle Guidetti
Tags
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Nilsson, R. and E. Guidetti (2007), “Current Period Performance of OECD Composite Leading Indicators (CLIs): Revision analysis of CLIs for OECD Member countries”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2007/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/117868214158.
