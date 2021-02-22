The COVID-19 crisis has reiterated the importance of adult learning and career guidance services as many adults have lost their jobs and now require upskilling and reskilling opportunities in order to keep pace with the rapidly evolving world of work. To foster the development of responsive and more widespread adult learning opportunities in Japan, this report analyses several policy options to expand access to training, remove the barriers to training participation, and ensure that the training provided is aligned with Japan’s labour market needs. It also discusses the importance for Japanese workers of receiving guidance and support from their employer to facilitate career progression and the need for externally provided guidance services for workers who want to change jobs. Based on this analysis, this report provides actionable policy recommendations as well as good practice examples from OECD countries.
Creating Responsive Adult Learning Opportunities in Japan
Report
Getting Skills Right
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
5 September 2023
-
15 December 2022
-
Report27 September 2022
-
20 June 2022
-
10 March 2022
-
28 February 2022
-
17 December 2021
-
Report29 October 2021
Related publications
-
30 June 2024
-
Country note20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
10 April 2024
-
9 April 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
Case study9 February 2024
-
Case study19 January 2024