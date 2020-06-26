The focus of this brief is on the immediate steps that governments can take to ensure that emergency measures implemented to tackle the Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis do not derail their efforts to address pressing environmental challenges and improve the environmental health and resilience of societies.
COVID-19 and the low-carbon transition: Impacts and possible policy responses
Policy paper
OECD Policy Responses to Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Abstract
