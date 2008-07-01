This paper presents comparable and standardised data on coverage in voluntary funded pension plans for several OECD countries using household survey data by age, income level, and labour market status for occupational and personal pension plans. The analysis suggests that coverage is unevenly distributed across individuals and there is therefore a need to increase it, at least among the young and the mid-to-low income. The paper ends assessing different policies to increase coverage.
Coverage of Funded Pension Plans
Working paper
OECD Working Papers on Insurance and Private Pensions
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
1 March 2010
-
Working paper1 February 2010
-
Working paper1 February 2010
-
Working paper1 July 2009
-
1 April 2009
-
Working paper1 March 2009
-
1 March 2009
-
Working paper1 January 2009
Related publications
-
6 June 2024
-
Policy paper13 March 2024
-
20 December 2023
-
15 December 2023
-
Report13 December 2023
-
Policy paper13 December 2023
-
11 December 2023
-
28 March 2023