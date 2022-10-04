Country-by-Country Reporting – Compilation of 2022 Peer Review Reports

Under the Action 13 Minimum Standard, jurisdictions have committed to foster tax transparency by requesting the largest multinational enterprise groups (MNE Groups) to provide the global allocation of their income, taxes and other indicators of the location of economic activity. This unprecedented information on MNE Groups’ operations across the world has boosted tax authorities’ risk-assessment capabilities. The Action 13 Minimum Standard was translated into specific terms of reference and a methodology for the peer review process. The peer review of the Action 13 Minimum Standard has completed four annual reviews in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021. These cover the three key areas under review: the domestic legal and administrative framework, the exchange of information framework, and the confidentiality and appropriate use of Country-by-Country (CbC) reports. This fifth annual peer review report reflects the outcome of the fifth review which considered all aspects of implementation. It contains the review of 134 jurisdictions which provided legislation or information pertaining to the implementation of CbC Reporting.