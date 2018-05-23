Skip to main content
Country-by-Country Reporting – Compilation of Peer Review Reports (Phase 1)

Inclusive Framework on BEPS: Action 13
Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264300057-en
OECD
OECD/G20 Base Erosion and Profit Shifting Project
OECD (2018), Country-by-Country Reporting – Compilation of Peer Review Reports (Phase 1): Inclusive Framework on BEPS: Action 13, OECD/G20 Base Erosion and Profit Shifting Project, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264300057-en.
