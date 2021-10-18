Skip to main content
Country-by-Country Reporting – Compilation of 2021 Peer Review Reports

Inclusive Framework on BEPS: Action 13
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/73dc97a6-en
OECD
OECD/G20 Base Erosion and Profit Shifting Project
OECD (2021), Country-by-Country Reporting – Compilation of 2021 Peer Review Reports: Inclusive Framework on BEPS: Action 13 , OECD/G20 Base Erosion and Profit Shifting Project, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/73dc97a6-en.
