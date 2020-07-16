Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Countering Fraud in Social Benefit Programmes

Taking Stock of Current Measures and Future Directions
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/71df2657-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2020), Countering Fraud in Social Benefit Programmes: Taking Stock of Current Measures and Future Directions, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/71df2657-en.
Go to top