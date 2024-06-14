This paper summarises and analyses results of the OECD's Model Comparisons Project. The aim of the project is to better understand differences across six global models in the cost of reducing carbon dioxide emissions. In order to facilitate comparisons, key assumptions and reduction targets have been standardised. The paper provides evidence on; i) projected carbon dioxide emissions through the next century, and ii) the carbon taxes and output costs entailed in reducing these emissions ...
Costs of Reducing CO2 Emissions
Evidence from Six Global Models
Working paper
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Abstract
