Costs of Reducing CO2 Emissions

Evidence from Six Global Models
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/273021141073
Andrew Dean, Peter Hoeller
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Dean, A. and P. Hoeller (1992), “Costs of Reducing CO2 Emissions: Evidence from Six Global Models”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 122, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/273021141073.
