Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Corruption

The Issues
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/623840765428
Authors
Andrew Goudie, David Stasavage
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Goudie, A. and D. Stasavage (1997), “Corruption: The Issues”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 122, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/623840765428.
Go to top