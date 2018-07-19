Skip to main content
Corporate Effective Tax Rates

Model Description and Results from 36 OECD and Non-OECD Countries
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/a07f9958-en
Authors
Tibor Hanappi
Tags
OECD Taxation Working Papers
