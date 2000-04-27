Skip to main content
Core Monitoring for Commercial Reactors: Improvements in Systems and Methods

Workshop Proceedings, Stockholm 4-5 October 1999
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264181526-en
Authors
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Cite this content as:

OECD/NEA (2000), Core Monitoring for Commercial Reactors: Improvements in Systems and Methods: Workshop Proceedings, Stockholm 4-5 October 1999, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264181526-en.
