This paper provides an initial analysis of the main issues in network-based production and delivery of music and audio-visual services content. It is intended to provide a basis for a more comprehensive comparative analysis of the international development of new network-based services by the main content-producing information and entertainment industries (printed, music and motion picture, radio and TV broadcasting).
Content as a New Growth Industry
Working paper
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Abstract
