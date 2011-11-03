Skip to main content
Consumption Taxation as an Additional Burden on Labour Income

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg3h0t4xlq4-en
Authors
Fidel Picos-Sánchez
Tags
OECD Taxation Working Papers
Picos-Sánchez, F. (2011), “Consumption Taxation as an Additional Burden on Labour Income”, OECD Taxation Working Papers, No. 7, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg3h0t4xlq4-en.
