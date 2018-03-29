In addition to offering greater product choice and convenience to consumers, the IoT is expected to revolutionise the way product design, manufacturing, and product delivery processes are monitored, analysed and improved, including remotely. This report describes current and emerging IoT developments that may have implications for consumer product safety policy design and enforcement. It describes the opportunities afforded by the IoT to enhance the quality of products, help prevent consumer product safety hazards or damage, and to create better ways to manage safety in the supply chain and the marketplace. The report also draws attention to the potential for the IoT to give rise to new safety risks, and questions about whether existing liability and product safety regulatory regimes are adequate.
Consumer product safety in the Internet of Things
Working paper
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Abstract
