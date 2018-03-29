Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Consumer product safety in the Internet of Things

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/7c45fa66-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Download PDF

Select a language

English
español

Cite this content as:

OECD (2018), “Consumer product safety in the Internet of Things”, OECD Digital Economy Papers, No. 267, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/7c45fa66-en.
Go to top