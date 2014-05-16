The OECD Committee on Consumer Policy has issued this policy guidance to boost consumer protection when using mobile and on-line payment systems and to identify ways in which policy makers and businesses can work together to strengthen consumer protection while spurring innovation in the marketplace. The guidance addresses a number of key issues in the emerging mobile and online payment area, including the need to establish minimum levels of consumer protection across payment mechanisms, enhanced privacy and child protection, and standards for transparent and accessible information disclosures
Consumer Policy Guidance on Mobile and Online Payments
Working paper
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Abstract
