Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Consumer Policy Guidance on Intangible Digital Content Products

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxvbrjq3gg6-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2014), “Consumer Policy Guidance on Intangible Digital Content Products”, OECD Digital Economy Papers, No. 241, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxvbrjq3gg6-en.
Go to top