Consideration of an optimal representation for the technological higher education sector in Ireland

This brief discusses an appropriate model for representing the technological higher education sector in Ireland, based on stakeholder discussions and international practices from other OECD higher education systems. It assesses the challenges of the Technological Higher Education Association and outlines functions of a representative body. This analysis identifies five options for organising higher education representation in Ireland, recommending a separate sectoral representative organisation in the short-to-medium term to support the transformation of technological universities. In the long term, it foresees a single representative body for the entire Irish higher education system.