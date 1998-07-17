Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Conflict Management in Africa

A Permanent Challenge
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264163164-en
Authors
OECD Development Centre
Tags
Development Centre Seminars
Edited by Hélène Grandvoinnet and Hartmut Schneider

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Grandvoinnet, H. and H. Schneider (eds.) (1998), Conflict Management in Africa: A Permanent Challenge, Development Centre Seminars, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264163164-en.
Go to top