Concept, Measurement and Policy Implications of the NAIRU

Perspective from Belgium
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/635467476788
Authors
Joost Verlinden
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Verlinden, J. (1997), “Concept, Measurement and Policy Implications of the NAIRU: Perspective from Belgium”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 184, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/635467476788.
