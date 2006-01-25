Skip to main content
Composite Leading Indicators for Major OECD Non-Member Economies

Brazil, China, India, Indonesia, Russian Federation, South Africa
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/834716666802
Authors
Ronny Nilsson, Olivier Brunet
Tags
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Nilsson, R. and O. Brunet (2006), “Composite Leading Indicators for Major OECD Non-Member Economies: Brazil, China, India, Indonesia, Russian Federation, South Africa”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2006/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/834716666802.
