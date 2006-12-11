Skip to main content
Composite Leading Indicators and Growth Cycles in Major OECD Non-Member Economies and recently new OECD Members Countries

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/118143571177
Authors
Ronny Nilsson
Tags
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Nilsson, R. (2006), “Composite Leading Indicators and Growth Cycles in Major OECD Non-Member Economies and recently new OECD Members Countries”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2006/05, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/118143571177.
