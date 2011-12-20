Skip to main content
Compilation of Bilateral Trade Database by Industry and End-Use Category

Working paper

Shiguang Zhu, Norihiko Yamano, Agnès Cimper
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Zhu, S., N. Yamano and A. Cimper (2011), “Compilation of Bilateral Trade Database by Industry and End-Use Category”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2011/06, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9h6vx2z07f-en.
