During the last decade, the volume of international trade has increased significantly as international economic integration has deepened, especially in emerging countries, and national industrial structures have become increasingly aligned with international trade in intermediate goods. The OECD STAN Bilateral Trade Database by Industry and End-use Category (BTDIxE) presents international trade in goods flows broken down both by industry sectors and by end-use categories, allowing insights into the patterns of trade in intermediate goods between countries to track global production networks and supply chains as well as helping to address other trade-related policy issues such as trade in value added and tasks.
Compilation of Bilateral Trade Database by Industry and End-Use Category
Working paper
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Abstract
