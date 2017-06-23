Compendium of Good Practices on the Use of Open Data for Anti-corruption

This Compendium on good practices on the publication and re-use of Open Data for Anti-corruption across G20 countries serves to support the implementation of the 2015 G20 Open Data Principles for Anti-corruption. It seeks to contribute to the work of the G20 building on the achievements of previous G20 Presidencies, and the focus on digitalisation of the 2017 German Presidency. The Compendium aims to raise awareness among high-level policy makers and public officials from G20 countries on the benefits of the digital transformation of the public sector institutions (a process that includes open data initiatives) for good governance, national productivity, economic development and social innovation.