This document compares guidance on personal protective clothing, gloves and respirators, including compilation of efficacy of personal protective equipment, especially respirator cartridges and gloves used when handling nanomaterials in the workplace. Thus, it provides an overview for experienced health and safety professional such as industrial/occupational hygienists. The document is to be seen as one element within the frame of limiting worker exposure.
Comparison of Guidance on Selection of Skin Protective Equipment and Respirators for Use in the Workplace: Manufactured Nanomaterials
OECD Series on the Safety of Manufactured Nanomaterials and other Advanced Materials