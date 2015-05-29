Skip to main content
Comparing profit shares in value-added in four OECD countries

Towards more harmonised national accounts
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5js0bsm2g0lt-en
Authors
Pierre-Alain Pionnier, Emmanuelle Guidetti
Tags
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Pionnier, P. and E. Guidetti (2015), “Comparing profit shares in value-added in four OECD countries: Towards more harmonised national accounts”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2015/03, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js0bsm2g0lt-en.
