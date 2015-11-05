Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Comparing Happiness across the World

Does Culture Matter?
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrqppzd9bs2-en
Authors
Carrie Exton, Conal Smith, Damien Vandendriessche
Tags
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Exton, C., C. Smith and D. Vandendriessche (2015), “Comparing Happiness across the World: Does Culture Matter?”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2015/04, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrqppzd9bs2-en.
Go to top