Comparing Aggregate Investment Returns in Privately Managed Pension Funds

This report presents an initial assessment of the financial performance of privately managed pension funds, both mandatory and voluntary, in Latin America and Central and Eastern Europe, as well as selected OECD countries. It provides a comparative description of private pension funds in the 23 countries included in the report, examining the value assets under management, the weight of investments in the economy and the allocation of investments among the various asset categories and financial instruments available. The report also presents a new dataset on the investment performance achieved by the privately managed pension funds, including the annual real rates of return, the annual geometric average of real returns, as well as summary statistics of these returns for all countries for the period for which data is available.