Colombia: Implementing Good Governance

Colombia has undergone profound change over the last ten years and has made significant progress in implementing its governance agenda with policies that aim to strengthen its institutions and promote sustainable, inclusive growth in all regions of the country. The Public Governance Review therefore offers advice to help Colombia address its governance challenges effectively and efficiently over time. It provides an assessment and recommendations on how to improve its ability to set, steer, and implement multi-year national development strategy. The Review addresses centre-of-government co-ordination, evidence-based decision-making, multi-level governance and thematic issues related to whole-of-government strategic human resource management, e-government, and public procurement. Overall, strategic agility in managing an efficient and effective public administration that delivers sound policy to citizens and business in support of the country’s security, growth and prosperity, are key to ensuring that Colombia’s government can deliver policy in a way that advances the country’s long-term development, cohesion, competitiveness and prosperity agenda.