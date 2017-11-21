On the 21st of November 2017, PISA releases its report on the first-ever international collaborative problem solving assessment. The report examines students’ ability to work in groups to solve problems and explores the role of education in building young people’s skills in solving problems collaboratively.

This month’s PISA in Focus provides an overview of the assessment’s results and shows that collaborative problem-solving performance is positively related to performance in the core PISA subjects (science, reading and mathematics). The results also show, among other findings, that girls perform significantly better than boys in collaborative problem solving in every country and economy that participated in the assessment.