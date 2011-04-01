Climate Change, Employment and Local Development in London, UK

London and the UK are far from immune from the impacts of climate change. The UK is already experiencing the effects of climate change in the form of increased sea-surface temperature and rising sea levels. If global GHG emissions continue unabated, London in particular, will be vulnerable to floods, droughts and heat waves.

To achieve ambitious emission-cutting targets, the Mayor of London has developed a range of programmes that will stimulate demand for the low-carbon economy in London. However, some challenges still need to be addressed in order to ensure that enough jobs will be created and that those jobs created in the low-carbon economy will be accessible for Londoners.

This report examines the impacts of climate change (including through its effect on policy and regulations) on the London labour markets, with a focus on the creation of jobs and the development of a skilled workforce to meet the needs of the greener economy. The report also contains a set of policy recommendations for London to meet its ambitious low-carbon agenda while creating jobs.