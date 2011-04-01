Climate Change, Employment and Local Development in Extremadura, Spain

Extremadura is the fifth largest region in Spain, with certainly one of the most diverse eco-systems and abundant natural resources. Extremadura launched a series of initiatives to facilitate the transition to a green economy which means a model that takes into consideration economic, social and environmental aspects with one core objective: create jobs.

How can Extremadura exploit its capacities to broaden the employment basis while moving to a green economy? What actions and priorities should the regional government take into account to move an economic development and employment agenda forward in this new context? How can Extremadura pursue its efforts to remain one of the least polluting regions in Spain while supporting job creation? Which are the economic sectors with potential for job creation in Extremadura? This study sought to provide guidance and policy recommendation to Extremadura on these and other issues related to the transition of the labour market to the green economy.

The study on "Climate Change, Employment and Local Development in Extremadura", was undertaken by the Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Programme of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in collaboration with the Regional Ministry of Equality and Employment of Extremadura