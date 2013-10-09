Skip to main content
Climate and Carbon

Aligning Prices and Policies
Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3z11hjg6r7-en
OECD
OECD Environment Policy Papers
OECD (2013), “Climate and Carbon: Aligning Prices and Policies”, OECD Environment Policy Papers, No. 1, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3z11hjg6r7-en.
