Clean-Tech Clustering as an Engine for Local Development

The Negev Region, Israel
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k98p4wm6kmv-en
Authors
Jonathan Potter, Gabriela Miranda, Philip Cooke, Karen Chapple, Dieter Rehfeld, Gregory Theyel, Dan Kaufmann, Miki Malul, Mosi Rosenboim
Tags
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Cite this content as:

Potter, J. et al. (2012), “Clean-Tech Clustering as an Engine for Local Development: The Negev Region, Israel”, OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers, No. 2012/11, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k98p4wm6kmv-en.
