Choosing Fiscal Consolidation Instruments Compatible with Growth and Equity

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k43nxq6dzd4-en
Authors
Boris Cournède, Antoine Goujard, Álvaro Pina, Alain de Serres
Tags
OECD Economic Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

Cournède, B. et al. (2013), “Choosing Fiscal Consolidation Instruments Compatible with Growth and Equity”, OECD Economic Policy Papers, No. 7, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k43nxq6dzd4-en.
