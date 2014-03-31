This book provides an overview of the key challenges faced by China and OECD's main policy recommendations to address them. Drawing on the OECD’s expertise in comparing country experiences and identifying best practices, the book tailors the OECD’s policy advice to the specific and timely priorities of China, focusing on how its government can make reform happen.
China: Structural Reforms for Inclusive Growth
Report
Better Policies
Abstract
