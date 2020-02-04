Skip to main content
China’s grain reserves, price support and import policies: Examining the medium-term market impacts of alternative policy scenarios

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/f813ed01-en
Authors
Annelies Deuss, Marcel Adenäuer
Tags
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Cite this content as:

Deuss, A. and M. Adenäuer (2020), “China’s grain reserves, price support and import policies: Examining the medium-term market impacts of alternative policy scenarios”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 138, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/f813ed01-en.
