Chile's Supreme Audit Institution

This review focuses on advancing the performance-management vision of the Comptroller General of the Republic of Chile (Contraloría General de la Republica, CGR) with a view to enhance the relevance and positive impact of its work on accountability and decision making within the public administration. The review explores how the CGR’s audit assignments could be adjusted to enhance the institution’s impact on good public governance, and how it could further leverage knowledge gathered through existing and new audit assignments to deliver additional value to its diverse range of stakeholders.