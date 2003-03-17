Skip to main content
Chernobyl: Assessment of Radiological and Health Impacts

2002 Update of Chernobyl: Ten Years On
Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264184879-en
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
English
français

OECD/NEA (2003), Chernobyl: Assessment of Radiological and Health Impacts: 2002 Update of Chernobyl: Ten Years On, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264184879-en.
