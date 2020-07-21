Skip to main content
Changing Demand for Maritime Trade

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/a7aa98d3-en
Authors
Pierre Cariou
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Cite this content as:

Cariou, P. (2020), “Changing Demand for Maritime Trade”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2020/05, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a7aa98d3-en.
