Challenges of International Co-operation in Competition Law Enforcement

The paper identifies some of the policy options to address the challenges discussed in the paper and that have been put forward in the on-going debate on international cooperation between competition authorities. However, it does not discuss them in great detail. These options should be further explored by competition authorities at the OECD and in other international fora to identify ways to effectively address the implications of globalisation for competition. The OECD Competition Committee is already working on policy options for international co-operation in competition enforcement cases.5 This paper provides some analytical and empirical analysis that will support the Committee discussion and future work.