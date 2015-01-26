Skip to main content
Challenges and Opportunities of India's Manufacturing Sector

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5js7t9q14m0q-en
Authors
Isabelle Joumard, Urban Sila, Hermes Morgavi
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Joumard, I., U. Sila and H. Morgavi (2015), “Challenges and Opportunities of India's Manufacturing Sector”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1183, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js7t9q14m0q-en.
