Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Challenges and opportunities of India’s enhanced participation in the global economy

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/a6facd16-en
Authors
Isabelle Joumard, Christine Arriola, Marnix Dek
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Joumard, I., C. Arriola and M. Dek (2020), “Challenges and opportunities of India’s enhanced participation in the global economy”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1597, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a6facd16-en.
Go to top