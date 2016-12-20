Skip to main content
Causes and Consequences of Open Space in U.S. Urban Areas

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/0bf27115-en
Authors
JunJie Wu, Walid Oueslati, Jialing Yu
OECD Environment Working Papers
Wu, J., W. Oueslati and J. Yu (2016), “Causes and Consequences of Open Space in U.S. Urban Areas ”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 112, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/0bf27115-en.
