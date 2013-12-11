Skip to main content
Carbon Emissions and Cost Benefit Analyses

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz40rmnqzvc-en
Authors
Svante Mandell
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Cite this content as:

Mandell, S. (2013), “Carbon Emissions and Cost Benefit Analyses”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2013/32, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz40rmnqzvc-en.
