Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Capital Flows in Asia-Pacific

Controls, Bonanzas and Sudden Stops
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k40d65jjx23-en
Authors
Margit Molnar, Yusuke Tateno, Amornrut Supornsinchai
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Molnar, M., Y. Tateno and A. Supornsinchai (2013), “Capital Flows in Asia-Pacific: Controls, Bonanzas and Sudden Stops”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 320, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k40d65jjx23-en.
Go to top